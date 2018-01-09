Jon Hamm in Stinker Lets Loose!

It almost seems like there really was a movie back in 1977 called “Stinker Lets Loose,” part of those affectionately remembered cornpone road films like “Every Which Way But Loose,” “Cannonball Run,” and “Smokey and the Bandit.” There should have been, anyway. And now there sort of is, with the novel and audiobook (available exclusively from Audible) starring Jon Hamm.
Author Mike Sacks and director Eric Martin have created a fully immersive cinematic audio experience with an all-star cast. Stinker teams up with old pals Boner and Jumbo, plus new friends Buck and Rascal the Chimp, for a crazy ride across the highways and byways of Bicentennial America and meets scores of beautiful Southern gals, reams of treacherous villains, and even the Big Man!
- Jon Hamm as Stinker
- Rhea Seehorn as Gwyneth
- Andy Daly as Boner
- John DiMaggio as Jumbo and Sheriff Sledge
- Paul F. Tompkins as Clarence Macleod and Mr. Walsh
- Jessica McKenna as Buck
- Kimmy Gatewood as Betty
- Mark Gagliardi as Big Red
- Justin Michael as Pip
- With James Urbaniak as President Jimmy Carter and Jeremiah King
- Guest starring Andy Richter as Orville Max and Phillip Baker Hall as the Big Man!