Canadian Rapper Jon James Dies In Music Video Airplane Stunt

Most knew her as Alicia Silverstone's chirpy, scene-stealing sidekick in "Clueless," but Brittany Murphy stood at the brink of a promising Hollywood career that included a plum role in the Eminem film "8 Mile" and a public romance with her "Just Married" co-star Ashton Kutcher. But things spun out of control for Murphy, who was appearing increasingly more frail in her later years. On Dec. 20, 2009, the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at Murphy's home to find the 32-year-old actress unconscious. Murphy was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cedars-Sinai Medicinal Center after going into cardiac arrest. Though the primary cause of death was declared as pneumonia, many speculated that over-the-counter and prescription medications were to blame. Husband Simon Monjack died just five months later, also from pneumonia. There have been many conspiracy theories surrounding the two deaths, including mold and murder by government spies. The murder theory links to a wider terrorism conspiracy touted by Homeland Security whistleblower Julia Davis. In November 2013, a new lab report done at the request of the actress' father <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/11/18/brittany-murphy-death-poisoned_n_4296590.html" target="_blank">suggested that the actress may have been poisoned,</a> however the Los Angeles County coroner has announced there are no plans to reopen the investigation into her death.

Peter Kramer, Getty Images