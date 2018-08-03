Bizarre Right-Wing Trump Portrait Gets Mercilessly Mocked On Twitter

A right-wing artist’s latest “heroic” image of President Donald Trump received some pretty savage reviews from people on social media.
Jon McNaughton painted a take on George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware, except in this version Trump is commanding a boat filled with members of his administration.
“Trump endeavors to cross the ‘swamp’ of Washington D.C. as he carries the light of truth, hope and prosperity,” McNaughton wrote. “The murky water of the deep state is laced with dangerous vermin, perfectly willing to destroy American prosperity for their personal ideologies and financial gain.”
Trump’s companions include: Ben Carson, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ivanka Trump, John Bolton, Kellyanne Conway and John Kelly.
Here’s what some budding art critics on Twitter had to say: