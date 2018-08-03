Bizarre Right-Wing Trump Portrait Gets Mercilessly Mocked On Twitter

A right-wing artist’s latest “heroic” image of President Donald Trump received some pretty savage reviews from people on social media.

Jon McNaughton﻿ painted a take on George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware, except in this version Trump is commanding a boat filled with members of his administration.

“Trump endeavors to cross the ‘swamp’ of Washington D.C. as he carries the light of truth, hope and prosperity,” McNaughton wrote. “The murky water of the deep state is laced with dangerous vermin, perfectly willing to destroy American prosperity for their personal ideologies and financial gain.”

Trump’s companions include: Ben Carson, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ivanka Trump, John Bolton, Kellyanne Conway and John Kelly.

Here’s what some budding art critics on Twitter had to say:

Of the many unintentional metaphors in this stunning work of art, John Bolton pointing an old-timey rifle the wrong way while staring into a distant past is perhaps the finest. #crossingtheswamp pic.twitter.com/R9CTjeGQqK — Earl Hoffert (@Earl_Hoffert) July 31, 2018

Looks like Jr. didn’t make the boat. — I went there 🇺🇸 (@realonediva) July 31, 2018

lot to unpack here but obvious observations first: Bolton looks like he's hunting Bugs Bunny and Jared Kushner has been left off the boat. https://t.co/G6kiZCi3XR — Jorge Ribas (@jribas) July 31, 2018

Just lost at night, rowing in circles, because of their "leadership"... perfect metaphor of this administration. BRAVO — A. R. G. (@AdamRobGoCop) July 31, 2018

Is Trump holding a gaslight? — Tim Aylesworth (@timaylesworth) August 2, 2018

Why is Trump's McDonalds bag glowing? — Demos Cybernetician (@Kyberneticus) August 1, 2018

another gem from the "Crossing of the Swamp" painting: Ben Carson is clearly paddling in the wrong direction and somehow that fits perfectly into the scene. pic.twitter.com/PQkG0voubT — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) July 31, 2018

Scott Pruitt and Tom Price were thrown overboard a few hundred feet back https://t.co/Yvh7kwxXvV — Jack Holmes (@jackholmes0) July 31, 2018

Bolton looks like Elmer Fudd hunting wabbits. — Andrea Swetz (@SwetzAndrea) August 1, 2018

Is Trump LOOKING for cabinet members in the swamp? I bet that's what he's doing. — James Roig (@JamesRoig47) August 2, 2018

Unintentionally accurate and funny as a lost Trump has turned Washington into a swamp by hiring the most corrupt people. — Gary Denton (@EasterLemming) August 1, 2018

Okay I get it, the Swamp Monsters are in the boat. — DarkSyn (@Mihero) August 1, 2018