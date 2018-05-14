Jon Stewart And Dave Chappelle To Perform Standup Tour Together

For a limited time next time, comedy titans Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle will take the stage together.

They will perform a total of seven dates, starting June 11, 12, and 13 in Boston. They’ll move onto Houston for June 21 and 22 performances and finish in El Paso on June 23 and 24.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

The two previously took the stage together last August when Stewart made a surprise appearance at Chappelle’s Radio City Music Hall standup show.

It was shortly after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, when white supremacists showed up with Tiki torches and President Donald Trump claimed there were “very fine people on both sides.”

“Music and words and art is a power that can extinguish a Tiki torch,” Stewart said during that show.

If comedians discussing the social and political landscape is your thing, then the combination of Chappelle and Stewart is a must-see.