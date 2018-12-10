POLITICS
12/10/2018 08:15 pm ET

Jon Voight Appears Game To Be Trump's Chief Of Staff, And Hilarity Ensues

When CNN asked the Oscar-winning actor if he was going to succeed John Kelly, he said his credentials are ready.
headshot
By David Moye

As President Donald Trump searches for a new chief of staff to replace John Kelly, there is one well-known but unorthodox candidate who may be willing to consider the job: actor Jon Voight.

On Monday, CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins saw the Oscar-winning actor visit the White House and even go to the briefing room. 

Naturally, she asked if he was going take the chief of staff position, and Voight didn’t deny it.

According to Collins, he simply said his credentials are ready.

Although Voight was most likely joking about the chief of staff opening, just the thought of how that might work was enough to inspire Twitter users to just imagine the possibilities.

Some people did point out Voight is not without political experience.

And there was one person who was willing to support Voight in the position ― with a caveat.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Photoshopped Pics Of Trump Cabinet Members Crying Are Oddly Satisfying
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House White House Chief Of Staff Jon Voight
Jon Voight Appears Game To Be Trump's Chief Of Staff, And Hilarity Ensues
CONVERSATIONS