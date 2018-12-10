Jon Voight Appears Game To Be Trump's Chief Of Staff, And Hilarity Ensues

On Monday, CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins saw the Oscar-winning actor visit the White House and even go to the briefing room.

Naturally, she asked if he was going take the chief of staff position, and Voight didn’t deny it.

According to Collins, he simply said his credentials are ready.

Update: He's now in the briefing room. I asked if he's going to take the open chief of staff job. He said his credentials are ready. pic.twitter.com/QviOhao4PN — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 10, 2018

Although Voight was most likely joking about the chief of staff opening, just the thought of how that might work was enough to inspire Twitter users to just imagine the possibilities.

Jon Voight would be a perfect choice for Chief of Staff. He's deep into the Alex Jones/Q Anon stuff and could keep tRump spun up about all the massive conspiracies against him... — techweenie 🌊 (@techweenie) December 11, 2018

Jon Voight... from Runaway Train to Runaway Trump Train — 4WheelDrama (@4WheelDrumma) December 11, 2018

That the idea of Jon Voight as Chief of Staff is completely plausible to me is a sign of what a f*cked up, crazy, upside down place this country is now. Dean Cain for Secretary of Defense. And if F*ckabee Slanders goes, Scott Baio's going to slide behind the Immodium Podium. — RaPUNzel (@RandilynIsIn) December 11, 2018

This is a sequel to DELIVERANCE. Someone warn Jon Voight please. https://t.co/A77mHkfXH9 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 10, 2018

There's a part of me that would love to see Jon Voight end his career as Cousin Oliver to Trump's White House reality show https://t.co/pTDx5YZr7m — Show Your Work (@showusyourwork) December 10, 2018

Some people did point out Voight is not without political experience.

people forget that jon voight played the secretary of defense in the first transformers movie pic.twitter.com/mXBHODHYsS — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) December 10, 2018

And there was one person who was willing to support Voight in the position ― with a caveat.