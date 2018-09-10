“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness brought the fiercedom, honey, to the Creative Arts Emmys red carpet on Sunday night.

The hair and grooming guru threw gender stereotypes out the window and rocked a black dress complete with a sheer top, a sparkling skirt and a thigh-high slit. It was anything but basic.

Van Ness paired the ensemble with a pair of black platform boots and wore his hair in a half-up style.

JC Olivera via Getty Images Jonathan Van Ness attends the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

The TV star received plenty of compliments for the look. But at least one person on Instagram didn’t seem to appreciate JVN’s level of fierceness. According to BuzzFeed, one commenter said Van Ness looked “like the villain in despicable me 3.”

The “Curious” podcast host paid no mind to the hate, though, telling the commenter: “I look fucking stunning and my name is Jonathan, snap chat filter using on your insta tiny circle private profile having self.”

Yes honey!

Van Ness also had people speculating about his relationship status after he posted a photo of himself with his date for the night, Wilco Froneman, on Instagram.

JVN may have stolen the show, but the rest of the “Queer Eye” Fab Five didn’t look too shabby either.

Karamo Brown also went for something a little unconventional, rocking a deep red cape over a gray suit and turtleneck. Meanwhile, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski went for more traditional ― but no less stylish ― dark suits.

