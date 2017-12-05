Jordan Klepper Destroys GOP Bill That Sells 'Good Guy With A Gun' Myth

On Monday’s show, the satire-armed host took aim at a GOP bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons across state lines with a permit. The proposal, backed by the National Rifle Association, has a friendly name, Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. But basically, Klepper said, it would enable some people with violent records like domestic abusers to carry their concealed weapons in states with stricter gun laws as long as it’s legal for them to do so in the state from where they came.