Fox News unveiled a new slogan this week, and Jordan Klepper is now taking aim at the network on his comedy show “The Opposition.”

As far he’s concerned, the network’s new “Real News. Real Honest Opinion.” motto made for an easy target.

“You know Fox is really real because they say it two times,” the host said on Wednesday.

Klepper called the ad line “great” in his satirical takedown, so just know that his praise isn’t real, Fox News.

Watch above to see how the news channel inspired Klepper to come up with his own slogan for “The Opposition.”