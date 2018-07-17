Suspected Texas Serial Killer Jose Rodriguez Taken Into Custody

Houston police have arrested Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, who they suspect of killing at least three people in four days.

Rodriguez, 46, was taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit early Tuesday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

No other details were immediately available, police said.

Rodriguez is possibly linked to at least three killings; the robbery and shooting of a Houston city bus driver; and a home invasion last week.

“[Rodriguez] is a person of strong interest in a series of murders in our city in the last few days who’s been on a rampage that we believe are potentially related,” Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference on Monday.

Rodriguez was previously convicted in a series of crimes, including attempted aggravated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, auto theft and criminal trespass, police said. He is registered as a high-risk sex offender.

He was released on parole in September. Police said they believe he recently cut off his ankle monitor.

Pamela Johnson, 62, was found dead in her home on Friday. Her television, computer, car and jewelry were missing, according to police.

The next day, Johnson’s Chrysler PT Cruiser was found at a mall parking lot. A man believed to be Rodriguez was captured on the mall’s surveillance video.