Josh Brolin Marks 5 Years Of Sobriety With Harrowing Hangover Tale

Actor Josh Brolin celebrated five years of sobriety with poetry ― or something like it — by describing hangovers he used to endure in his drinking days.

In a free-verse remembrance on Instagram on Tuesday accompanied by a photo of him looking absolutely tanked, the “Sicario” star wrote about the dark side of the “rip roaring time” he thought he had the night before.

“The next morning you wake up and your brain has broken into a frenzied beehive and your body is shattered shards of sharp glass desperately searching for what fits where and your spirit is being eaten by worms with great white bloodied teeth,” he wrote.

Brolin, 50, went on to describe the complete memory blackout and the effort to piece together what happened, then calling a friend to get the lowdown.

It’s a vivid recollection that hopefully will encourage others to kick alcohol addiction ― and a cautionary tale about burning the candle at both ends.