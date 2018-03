Whenever Trump posts a tweet, the “ Saturday Night Live ” writer responds as if he had received a text message from the president himself. This results in some friendly, funny and often inappropriate replies.

Proud to unveil my new, incredibly stupid project: Responding To Trump Tweets Like They Were Texts pic.twitter.com/UUz6AY87iQ

Patten began trolling Trump with what he dubbed his “incredibly stupid project” earlier this month. Trump, however, has yet to respond in kind. Here are some samples of their "chats":