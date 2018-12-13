Middle School Student Dumps Trump From His Name After Relentless Bullying

A middle school student in Delaware has been allowed to change his surname after enduring relentless bullying from his peers.

Joshua Trump, who is not related to President Donald Trump, will now be known at school as Joshua Berto after dropping his mother’s surname for his father’s.

The 11-year-old’s parents told ABC affiliate WPVI that the bullying of their son had been relentless and first started when Donald Trump began his presidential campaign.

“He said he hates himself, and he hates his last name, and he feels sad all the time, and he doesn’t want to live feeling like that anymore, and as a parent that’s scary,” his mother, Megan Trump, said.

Talley Middle School in Wilmington agreed to immediately change Trump’s last name in their system in the hope that it will put an end to the ridicule.

“I do know the teachers were aware of the last name, and I know in speaking with the student that the teachers do their very best to try not to say his last name,” Principal Mark Mayer said.