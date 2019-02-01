Journalist Reminds Twitter Ted Bundy Was A Monster By Honoring His Victims

“One of the women was a world religion major and I was a religious studies major,” Jensen wrote of Kathy Parks, an Oregon State University student who Bundy confessed to killing in 1974. “The only thing I could guess is that she wanted to figure out what makes everybody the same. Try to boil every religion down to sort of one essence, which is what I was doing as a religious studies major.”

Many of Jensen’s posts have scarce information.