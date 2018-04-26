Joy Reid Drops Event Appearance Amid Scrutiny Over Hacking Claims

Last week, @Jamie_Maz tweeted dozens more screenshots, also allegedly from Reid’s old blog, that included statements such as “most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing” and “adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types.”

This time around, Reid has vehemently denied writing the posts, claiming her blog had been hacked. But as HuffPost reported, only a pretty bizarre course of events would have led to the allegedly fraudulent homophobic blog posts.

The LGBTQ advocacy organization PFLAG announced Tuesday that it was rescinding its Straight for Equality in Media award to Reid in light of the “ongoing investigation” into her blog posts.