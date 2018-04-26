Joy Reid Drops Event Appearance Amid Scrutiny Over Hacking Claims

Joy Reid has dropped out of an event she was scheduled to participate in Thursday amid mounting scrutiny over her claims that she was the victim of a cyberattack, in which dozens of homophobic statements were posted to her now-defunct blog.
The MSNBC host informed event organizers Wednesday night that she would need to withdraw from the panel she was slated to moderate Thursday at CAFE Change Summit in New York City, sources close to the event confirmed to HuffPost.
The Change Summit is an event organized by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and his media venture CAFE. Reid was set to moderate a panel featuring Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana; Ravi Bhalla, the mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey; and Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, reported Buzzfeed.
A representative for Reid did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Reid’s withdrawal from the event follows her recent claims that new screenshots of anti-gay posts shared on her now-defunct blog, The Reid Report, were the result of a cyberattack.
Reid apologized in December for writing homophobic posts about former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist (D) between 2007 and 2009 after Twitter user @Jamie_Maz shared screenshots of the posts.
Last week, @Jamie_Maz tweeted dozens more screenshots, also allegedly from Reid’s old blog, that included statements such as “most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing” and “adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types.”
This time around, Reid has vehemently denied writing the posts, claiming her blog had been hacked. But as HuffPost reported, only a pretty bizarre course of events would have led to the allegedly fraudulent homophobic blog posts.
The LGBTQ advocacy organization PFLAG announced Tuesday that it was rescinding its Straight for Equality in Media award to Reid in light of the “ongoing investigation” into her blog posts.