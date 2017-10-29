MSNBC Host Skewers Claims Clinton Helped Sell Uranium To Russians

Joy Reid just reclaimed her time on national television.

The “AM Joy” host refused to allow the Washington Examiner’s Jen Kerns to perpetuate unfounded claims that Hillary Clinton helped to sell uranium to Russia. President Donald Trump pushed the story on Twitter that Clinton helped to seal the 2010 Uranium One deal that sold a portion of the Canadian company to a JSC ARMZ, the mining arm of a Russian nuclear energy agency.

Trump tweeted about Clinton’s involvement in the matter in mid-October but renewed his suspicion on Sunday morning in a series of new tweets.

Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn't want to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

The truth behind the deal is much more complex than what Trump has tweeted.

Uranium One was a Canadian company with mining operations in the United States, and the sale of those mines had to be approved by a nine-member committee in Congress. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States had to unanimously agree to the deal and if the sale was to be stopped, it would have to come from then-president Barack Obama.

Years later, a New York Times report revealed that the Clinton Foundation received donations from Uranium One investors during the proposed sale, sparking controversy.

When Kerns tried to blame Clinton on air Sunday morning, Reid refused to let the claim go unchallenged.

“We’re not going to get derailed, but I want to ask you a few fact-based questions,” Reid said on the show.

Take a look:

Have you ever seen Wolf Blitzer do this? Brian Williams? pic.twitter.com/qqBxg3EDir — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) October 29, 2017

Reid continually peppers Kerns with questions about the deal, leading Kerns to admit Clinton had no direct involvement in the deal being approved and that the foundation donor had sold his shares in the company prior to giving money to the Clinton organization.