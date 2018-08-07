Judd Apatow Says He Turned Down Bryan Cranston As Drug Dealer In 'Pineapple Express'

Seth Rogen went on a Twitter spree on Monday for the ten-year anniversary of his stoner film, “Pineapple Express,” and it led to a pretty shocking revelation: Producer Judd Apatow turned down actor Bryan Cranston for a role in the movie as a drug dealer because he didn’t seem “scary enough to seem like a real drug dealer.”

Rogen shared a slew of fun tidbits about the movie, including that he did 99% of his own stunts and Danny McBride’s character, Red, had an ex-wife played by Stormy Daniels.

#PineappleExpress came out ten years ago today. Here’s some fun facts about the movie! pic.twitter.com/8dMjT2YKyE — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

But the most interesting fact was shared by Apatow, in response to one Rogen’s tweets:

I’ve got one. Bryan Cranston auditioned. He may have even read at a table read and I said “I don’t think he seems scary enough to seem like a real drug dealer.” If he did PE maybe the Breaking Bad people would have said, “not him, he always plays drug dealers.” https://t.co/YqJE1pr2QH — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 7, 2018

Cranston fans will surely find this anecdote both laughable and totally false, considering the actor’s iconic tenure as Walter White in AMC’s “Breaking Bad.” As White, Cranston plays a chemistry teacher-turned-meth maker who gets increasingly bloodthirsty over the course of five seasons. The show premiered in 2008, the same year that “Pineapple Express” came out.

While Season 1 Cranston might have fit Apatow’s description of not “scary enough,” the Cranston of Season 5 would have far surpassed his expectations.

The drug dealer role Cranston auditioned for ultimately went to Gary Cole, who does a pretty damn convincing job at being both unhinged and believable.