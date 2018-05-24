Kentucky Attorney Running For Judge Dies 1 Day After Primary Win

An attorney running for judge in Kentucky collapsed and died Wednesday, the day after winning his race’s primary.

Danny Alvarez, a 43-year-old married father of three running for Jefferson County District Court judge in Louisville, collapsed at his home, according to local media. A cause of death was not immediately released.

His campaign consultant, Jonathan Hurst, described Alvarez as “a true public servant, a humanitarian, and a champion for human rights and the immigrant community” in a statement obtained by Louisville station WHAS.

“Danny spent the day humbled and grateful to this community after his historic victory last night,” Hurst added. “He would want us to honor his memory by showing compassion and love to all people.”

Tanisha Ann Hickerson, who finished just behind Alvarez in the primary on Tuesday, said in a statement that his death “goes beyond elections, jobs and careers.”

“His passion for equality and his fight for fairness are unparalleled,” she said. “I will miss him terribly, and I’m praying for his wife and children.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also offered his condolences to Alvarez’s family, describing the lawyer as “a tireless advocate for justice, a vessel of hope and inspiration for so many.”

So saddened by the passing of Danny Alvarez. He was a tireless advocate for justice, a vessel of hope and inspiration for so many. I am grateful to have known him. Prayers for his family and friends. Descansa en paz. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 24, 2018

Louisville Democrats expressed “shock and bewildered sorrow.”

“Our jubilation at his success has turned to grief at his passing,” the party’s chair, J. Russell Lloyd, said in a statement that praised Alvarez as “a friend, colleague, advocate and role model.”