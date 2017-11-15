Judge Revived Everglades Oil Drilling Plan

For the past few years, South Florida based Kanter Real Estate LLC has fought for an oil drilling permit on land it owns in the Everglades, a unique and fragile ecosystem that millions of people in South Florida and a variety of wildlife depend on. Earlier this month, a Florida judge revived the oil drilling plans, in a recommendation to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to approve the permit for an exploratory well. The Judge, E. Gary Early, contested the department's previous rejection of the application, claiming the well poses little environmental risk.

The Sun-Sentinel reported, "The judge’s ruling is a recommended order, which gives the environmental department some room to reject it. Under the law, the department must usually accept the judge’s findings of fact but can reject his conclusions of law. If the department again rejects the application, the company can sue in circuit court."

Drilling for oil in Florida is unnecessary, especially given the environmental risks. South Florida's geology consists of porous limestone bedrock that lines the Biscayne and Floridan Aquifers, the drinking water source for millions of South Florida residents. The Everglades is also one of the most threatened ecosystems in the world, and the only UNESCO World Heritage site listed as threatened. The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, passed in 2000, is the largest ecosystem restoration project in the world. These restoration and conservation efforts are undermined by continuous proposals to develop and extract resources from the Everglades. An oil spill, infiltration into the aquifer system, or pollution from the toxic brine water produced from the drilling would have devastating consequences to the Everglades.