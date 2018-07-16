Judge Orders Government To Temporarily Stop Deporting Reunited Families

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Monday to temporarily stop the deportation of families for at least a week after reuniting them.

The Trump administration is currently in the process of reuniting 2,500 or more immigrant families it split up at the border, many of them under a zero tolerance policy cracking down on illegal border crossings.

Judge Dana Sabraw ordered the government last month to halt those separations and reunite the families it already split up, with a deadline of July 10 for children under age 5 and July 26 for children 5 years old and up.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the families, asked the judge in a filing on Monday to order the government not to deport parents until at least a week after they have been reunited with their kids “given the persistent and increasing rumors – which [the government has] refused to deny – that mass deportations may be carried out imminently and immediately upon reunification.”

There are 2,551 children from ages 5 to 17 in government custody who may have been separated from parents, according to government officials. The government does not yet know who the parent is for 71 of those children, an official confirmed in court.

The judge said he would like further briefing from the government, which indicated it opposes such a stay, but said he would order a halt on removals until the matter had been further considered. The government, which Sabraw gave one week to respond, will continue to reunify families while removals are suspended.