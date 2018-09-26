Judi Dench Defends 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Actress Judi Dench came to the defense of her “good friend” Kevin Spacey while speaking at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Tuesday.

Multiple people have accused Spacey of sexual assault and misconduct.

Dench said that the actor was an “inestimable comfort” during a movie the two worked on together after her husband died.

“He cheered me up and kept me going,” she said, according to Variety. When asked about the allegations against Spacey, Dench said that she didn’t “know about the conditions of it.”

“I can’t approve, in any way, of the fact that — whatever he has done — that you then start to cut him out of the films,” the actress said.

“Are we to do what happened when he was replaced with Christopher Plummer?” she asked, referencing that Spacey was replaced by Plummer in the movie “All The Money In The World” after the sexual assault allegations surfaced.

“Are we to do that throughout history?” she continued. “Are we to go back throughout history and anyone who has misbehaved in any way, or who has broken the law, or who has committed some kind of offense, are they always going to be cut out? Are we going to extrude them from our history? I don’t know….”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Dame Judi Dench and Kevin Spacey, winner of the Special Award, pose in the winners room at The Olivier Awards on April 12, 2015 in London.

“But nevertheless, he is, and was, a most wonderful actor,” she added. “I can’t imagine what he is doing now. And a good friend.”

In October, Anthony Rapp came forward and said that Spacey sexually harassed him in 1986 when the actor was 26 and Rapp was only 14.

Spacey responded to the report by publicly announcing that he was gay for the first time and that he didn’t remember the incident, as it “would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”