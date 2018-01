A half-baked SAG Awards graphic on Sunday showed that Judi Dench of “Victoria & Abdul” was among the nominees for outstanding female actor in a “leading roll.”

Viewers didn’t need any buttering up to pounce on the typo.

Great to see this nomination for Central alum Dame Judi Dench by @SAGawards! We always hoped she'd be a breadwinner #leadingroll https://t.co/Oq99uaHZP6 pic.twitter.com/rH872dxEf4 — Central (@CSSDLondon) January 22, 2018

Once again, she's the toast of Hollywood. — Ethan Sacks (@ethanjsacks) January 22, 2018

I thought she was the yeast deserving — eKohnomics (@77cyko) January 22, 2018

I love a Judi Dench leading roll and crisps for lunch https://t.co/JBKwWXopSt — Kathryn Williams🍕 (@KathW80) January 22, 2018

She played a fantastic French bread pic.twitter.com/yNwuBg2Fe3 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 22, 2018

I guess Judi Dench is playing a tumbler. Or maybe a bagel.... pic.twitter.com/TZMNxYNVSF — Andrew Passons (@AndrewP97) January 22, 2018

What's a leading "roll"? Like a somersault?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/kIvxDxpWyt — Brian (@livinginUS_Eh) January 22, 2018

Roll? Someone was hungry when they wrote this 😉 — LindseyMarieBickford (@1TheOtherBlonde) January 22, 2018

Sesame, poppy or Plain? — Angela (@AngelaQueensNY1) January 22, 2018