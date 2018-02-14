Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says ‘F**k You’ To Cancer In Empowering Post-Op Photo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who announced in September that she has breast cancer, shared some positive news about her health on Wednesday.

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery,” the Emmy-winning actress wrote in Instagram and Twitter posts. “Hey cancer, ’Fuck you!” Here’s my first post op photo.”

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:40am PST

Louis-Dreyfus, 57, has been posting on social media about her determination to fight cancer. In October, after her second round of chemotherapy, she shared a photo that showed her wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and drawn-on mustache, and that had a caption referencing the Katy Perry song “Roar.”

“We are NOT fucking around here,” she wrote. “I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR.”

Louis-Dreyfus has also gotten tons of support from friends and family.

In November, before Louis-Dreyfus went for her third round of chemotherapy, a couple of her “Veep” co-stars made a video showing them singing “Eye of the Tiger” from “Rocky.” And in honor of her last day of chemo last month, her sons, Charlie and Henry Hall, made a video in which they lip-synched to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”