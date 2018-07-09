Julia Louis-Dreyfus Hula-Dancing In Hawaii Is A Splash Of Sunshine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is looking luau-ready in Hawaii.
The “Veep” star, who had breast cancer surgery in February, posted a fun loop of her hula-dancing on the island of Lanai.
“Aloha baby!” she wrote.
The “Seinfeld” alum appeared in great spirits as she continues her recovery.
She also posted this pic with her husband, Brad Hall.
Louis-Dreyfus, 57, shared her diagnosis via social media in September. She completed chemotherapy in January and said on Twitter and Instagram in February that she underwent surgery with “great results.” “Hey cancer, ‘Fuck you!’” she wrote.
And as long as she’s dancing...
We’re celebrating.
