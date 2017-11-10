ENTERTAINMENT
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' 'Veep' Costars Go Full 'Rocky' On Her Cancer

"It worked. I'm psyched AF."

By Lee Moran

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is risin’ up to the challenge of her breast cancer ― with a little help from her “Veep” costars.

On Thursday, Sam Richardson and Matt Walsh went full “Rocky” to help psyche the actress up for her third round of chemotherapy treatment. In a clip that Louis-Dreyfus shared online, the two actors read some inappropriate motivational quotes before singing their own version of “Eye of the Tiger.”

Louis-Dreyfus appeared to enjoy the video from her “darling Bozos.”

“And guess what? It worked. I’m psyched AF,” she wrote.

The 56-year-old comedian announced her diagnosis in September. Since then, she’s been tackling the disease head-on with help from other members of the “Veep” cast. In October, Tony Hale and Timothy Simons serenaded her with this Katy Perry number:

To which Louis-Dreyfus responded:

