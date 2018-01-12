ENTERTAINMENT
Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Sons Did The Sweetest Thing For Her Last Day Of Chemo

"Pretty swell, right?"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus got an extra special surprise on her last day of chemotherapy. 

The actress, who is battling breast cancer, shared a video that her two sons, Charlie and Henry Hall, made for her. The video starts off with a message from the two saying, “Mom’s Last Chemo Day!!! BEAT IT!!!” before the boys begin lip-synching the lyrics to Michael Jackson’s song, “Beat It.” 

Louis-Dreyfus loved the video and posted it on Instagram Thursday with the caption, “My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

Louis-Dreyfus announced in September 2017 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer,” she said in a note to her social media followers at the time. “Today, I’m the one.” 

Just a few days after announcing the news, her sons posted sweet messages thanking fans for their outpouring of support. 

Louis-Dreyfus’ “VEEP” co-stars have also made funny videos to show their support and help the actress through chemotherapy sessions. 

Celebrities Breast Cancer Julia Louis Dreyfus
