Julia Stiles And Husband Preston J. Cook Welcome First Child

Julia Stiles and her husband, camera assistant Preston J. Cook, welcomed their first child, a boy named Strummer Newcomb Cook, on Oct. 20.

Stiles announced the news on Tuesday via Instagram, writing: “Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. Hello, World!”

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

Stiles and Cook, who met on the set of “Blackway” (originally titled “Go With Me”) in 2014, got engaged on Christmas Eve 2015 and wed over Labor Day weekend this year at a Seattle beach.

The pregnancy was confirmed in June, while Stiles was on a press tour promoting her new Sky Atlantic series “Riviera” this summer.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Stiles shows off her bump at a launch event for "Riviera" in London on June 13.

Cook also worked on the show, which was filmed in the scenic French Côte d’Azur in 2016. “We were so lucky,” the actress told Marie Claire, noting that Hollywood professionals rarely get to work together and can end up spending months apart for jobs. “It turned into the most romantic experience ever.”

Stiles acknowledged her pregnancy in an August Instagram post: a selfie in profile, showing her baby bump, captioned “Alright, I couldn’t resist.”

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

She later shared this photo, showing her eight months along: