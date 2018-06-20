'Jurassic World' Actress Says Lesbian Moment Was Cut From Film

Things you won’t be seeing in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”: Bryce Dallas Howard’s high heels, and apparently an explicitly queer moment.

Ahead of the highly anticipated sequel’s release on Friday, actress Daniella Pineda, who plays paleo-veterinarian Dr. Zia Rodriguez in the film, teased that a scene in which her character reveals she was a lesbian was left on the cutting room floor.

“I understood why they cut it — for sake of time. It’s me and Chris Pratt, and we are in a military vehicle with all of these mercenaries,” Pineda said in a Build Series interview. “I look at Chris and am like, ‘Yeah. Square jaw. Good bone structure. Tall. Muscles. I don’t date men, but if I did, it would be you. It would gross me out, but I would do it.’”

She added: “It was cool, because it was a little insight into my character.”

Pineda defended the cut as “not relevant to the story,” but expressed some hope that her character’s personal life would be explored in future films.

“I’d like to see more of that, especially in big-ass movies,” she said in a conversation about the importance of including queer characters.

Blockbuster films, of course, have a spotty track record when it comes to LGBTQ representation. Recent films like “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Black Panther” cut scenes that would indicate a queer person exists in their separate universes.

Tessa Thompson revealed that her character in the Marvel movie was in fact bisexual, but a scene in which a woman was seen exiting her room was excised in the final version. A queer romance was also cut from the Ryan Coogler-directed film, according to actress Florence Kasumba, who said she performed in a scene in which her character flirted with a female general played by Danai Gurira.