The First Heart-Pounding Trailer For 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Is Here

The first full official trailer for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” dropped late Thursday, and it’s as exciting as people hoped.

An erupting volcano, a dinosaur stampede and the appearance of a familiar cute velociraptor tease the upcoming movie, which hits theaters in June 2018.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing for the second installment of the rebooted franchise, with Jeff Goldblum reprising his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm from the original movies.