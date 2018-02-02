This Stunning Dance Video Is A Heartfelt Plea For Queer Acceptance

Grab a tissue, because YouTube personality Michael Korte has reimagined “Empire” star Jussie Smollett’s new song as a stirring plea for love and acceptance.

On Monday, Korte released a music video he created for the title track of Smollett’s debut album, “Freedom,” which is due out later this spring. Dancer Anthony Burrell, who has collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé and Mariah Carey, glides gracefully through an empty church as he appears to wrestle with his inner turmoil.

Korte, best known for his viral Beyoncé-“Hamilton” mashup, “#HAM4BEY,” told HuffPost he wanted to send “a message of equality and freedom to love whomever we so choose.” Ultimately, he’d like “Freedom” to “encourage community and promote conversation,” as well as “provide escape” in America’s divisive climate.

“Art awakens and art demands response,” he said. “It is through that awakening and through conversation that unity will become a reality.”

He called Smollett “an incredible inspiration.”