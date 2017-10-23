Just a Few Reasons Why Taja V. Simpson is Here to Stay

In order to succeed in the entertainment industry it's important to be multi-talented both on and off screen. From behind the scenes to being front and center, actress, author, director, motivational speaker and entrepreneur Taja V. Simpspon has proven just that.

As a veteran Actress, widely known for her role as "Adele" on "The Bold and the Beautiful (TV Series)," Simpson continues to amaze with unforgettable performances and a fierce commitment to master her craft. Simpson has made appearances on major networks including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, BET, TBS, Nickelodeon, Disney and more.

Her latest role to date depicts her as the Fun but Sassy ex-wife opposite of legendary Actor and Director

Tyler Perry; in Lionsgate's highly anticipated upcoming film, "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween."

However, her gifts do not end there. Versatility is Taja V. Simpson's greatest skill set as it has led her to create her upcoming book, "Cracking the Acting Code: A practical Step by Step Guide To becoming a Professional Actor" Taja gives the gems on how to get started in Acting?" In the 'How To' book, Taja shares her "keys to success" on how to get started in Acting. Her unique story and expertise from moving from a small town in Louisiana, making it on the big screen in Hollywood, to becoming one of the most trusted names in the entertainment business.

In spring of next year; Simpson is set to be the Keynote Speaker for the "2018 Junior Women's Conference.' This conference is dedicated to support the real world needs in our region's young ladies, by recognizing and building upon their leadership qualities and self-esteem, as well as helping them develop goals for the future.

Watch out for this rising star and her upcoming projects coming soon!