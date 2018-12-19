DOJ Finds Deadly Hampton Roads Regional Jail Violates Constitution, Federal Law

WASHINGTON ― A Justice Department civil rights investigation has concluded that a deadly Virginia jail violated the constitutional rights of detainees by providing inadequate medical and mental health care and placing mentally ill detainees in restrictive housing.

A Justice Department investigation released Wednesday found that Hampton Roads Regional Jail “fails to provide constitutionally adequate medical and mental health care to prisoners, including by placing prisoners with serious mental illness in restrictive housing for prolonged periods of time under conditions that violate the Constitution.” The probe began during the Obama administration, in December 2016.