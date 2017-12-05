‘Jane The Virgin’ Star Asks Men If ‘They’re Brave Enough To Be Vulnerable’

During the talk, Baldoni detailed how as a young boy he felt he needed to reject qualities deemed feminine in order to be accepted by other boys.

“I either had to reject embodying any of these qualities or face rejection myself,” Baldoni said. “This is the script that we’ve been given. Right? Girls are weak, and boys are strong. This is what’s being subconsciously communicated to hundreds of millions of young boys and girls all over the world, just like it was with me. Well, I came here today to say, as a man, that this is wrong, this is toxic, and it has to end.”

The actor then said he didn’t want to fit into “the current broken definition of masculinity.”

“For many of us, myself included, our identities are wrapped up in whether or not at the end of the day we feel like we’re man enough,” Baldoni said. “But I’ve got a challenge for all the guys, because men love challenges.”