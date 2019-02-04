Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is speaking out against what he’s calling a false and unsubstantiated sexual assault allegation against him.
Fairfax ― who is in line to replace Gov. Ralph Northam (D) should the governor resign over a racist photo in his medical school yearbook ― said the allegation against him was initally raised to The Washington Post over a year ago but never amounted to anything.
“The Post carefully investigated the claim for several months,” Fairfax’s office said in a statement. “After being presented with facts consistent with the Lt. Governor’s denial of the allegation, the absence of any evidence corroborating the allegation, and significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegation, the Post made the considered decision not to publish the story.”
“Tellingly, not one other reputable media outlet has seen fit to air this false claim. Only now, at a time of intense media attention surrounding Virginia politics, has this false claim been raised again,” the statement added.
Fairfax did not detail the allegation or identify the outlet that published it. But conservative news site Big League Politics ― which on Friday was the first outlet to publish the photo from Northam’s yearbook page in which one man wears blackface and another is in Ku Klux Klan robes ― reported Sunday that a woman named Vanessa Tyson had accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.
Tyson is identified as a fellow at Stanford University. She recently shared her allegation against Fairfax in a private Facebook post to a friend, according to Big League Politics. The outlet said it had obtained that post with Tyson’s permission.
Tyson has not directly commented on the allegation publicly. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.
Fairfax’s office said the lieutenant governor will take appropriate legal action against anyone who attempts to spread “this defamatory and false allegation” against him.