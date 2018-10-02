Justin Hartley Balances Ellen DeGeneres On His Back For A Great Cause

Leave it to Justin Hartley to flex his muscles in the name of charity.

The “This Is Us” star visited “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, where the host asked him to plank for a good portion of the interview. The request, however, wasn’t simply to test the 41-year-old actor’s strength, but rather to raise $10,000 through Ulta Beauty for breast cancer research.

DeGeneres conceived of the athletic stunt after watching an Instagram video of Hartley maintaining a plank with 200-pound weights on his back at the gym.

The on-set plank doesn’t seem to faze Hartley much by comparison, and he offers cheeky responses to the host’s questions with his face to the floor. DeGeneres, of course, doesn’t stop there, adding weight to the actor’s back each time she’s suspicious of his answers ― first a floral arrangement, then a cup of water, and finally, herself.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hartley opened up about his 14-year-old daughter, Isabella, who ― from the sound of it ― has the talent and the charisma to follow in her dad’s Hollywood footsteps if she chooses.

In fact, Hartley said his own agent approached Isabella when she attended the “This Is Us” premiere.

“He comes up to me afterward and he goes, ‘Listen, I just want you to know, [I] straight-up offered your daughter representation because she’s got such a great personality,’” Hartley said. “It took me years to get anyone to pay attention to me!”