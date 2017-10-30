The TV heartthrob married “Days of Our Lives” actress Chrishell Stause in a romantic outdoor ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on Saturday, People reports.

The bride looked positively stunning in a feathered Monique Lhuillier gown, while Hartley looked sharp in a Brooks Brothers suit.

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Fans of “This Is Us” will be happy to hear that Hartley’s TV fam was in attendance: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan watched the couple of four years read handwritten vows (and no doubt shared some “This Is Us” episode-worthy happy tears in the process).

Hartley ― who plays Kevin Pearson on the hit NBC show ― met Strause on the set of “The Young and the Restless” and popped the question last summer.

In July, he told ET! that his daughter Isabella ― from his first marriage to soap star Lindsay Korman ― would play a big role in the ceremony.

“She’s a special part of the wedding so she has to have her own special, unique dress,” he said. “I don’t know where we’ll get it or where we’ll have it made, but it has to be exactly what she wants. It’s a family event.”

Here’s the trio last year, posing for a cute photo booth pic:

A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

In an interview with People after the wedding, Strause sounded over-the-moon excited.

“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Stause told People. “The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined.”

Vivien Killilea via Getty Images Hartley and Strause with "This Is Us" castmate Chrissy Metz.

Prior to the big day, Hartley sounded just as thrilled about getting married.