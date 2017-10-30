“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley is a married man.
The TV heartthrob married “Days of Our Lives” actress Chrishell Stause in a romantic outdoor ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on Saturday, People reports.
The bride looked positively stunning in a feathered Monique Lhuillier gown, while Hartley looked sharp in a Brooks Brothers suit.
Fans of “This Is Us” will be happy to hear that Hartley’s TV fam was in attendance: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan watched the couple of four years read handwritten vows (and no doubt shared some “This Is Us” episode-worthy happy tears in the process).
Hartley ― who plays Kevin Pearson on the hit NBC show ― met Strause on the set of “The Young and the Restless” and popped the question last summer.
In July, he told ET! that his daughter Isabella ― from his first marriage to soap star Lindsay Korman ― would play a big role in the ceremony.
“She’s a special part of the wedding so she has to have her own special, unique dress,” he said. “I don’t know where we’ll get it or where we’ll have it made, but it has to be exactly what she wants. It’s a family event.”
Here’s the trio last year, posing for a cute photo booth pic:
In an interview with People after the wedding, Strause sounded over-the-moon excited.
“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Stause told People. “The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined.”
Prior to the big day, Hartley sounded just as thrilled about getting married.
“I love the fact that she’s going to be my wife. I love the fact that I will have a wife and we’ll be husband and wife and live together,” he told Us Magazine earlier this month. “I love that, but I’m actually looking forward to the wedding day. I’m going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven’t seen in a few years, It’s going to be great.”
