Justin Timberlake To Headline The 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

It’s redemption time for Justin Timberlake.

The 36-year-old pop singer announced on Sunday night that he would headline the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Timberlake once had the honor of performing at the event in 2004 with Janet Jackson, a now infamous concert.

During that show, Timberlake accidentally ripped Jackson’s top, which resulted in a wardrobe malfunction that revealed the singer’s nipple on television.

But Timberlake now has the chance to create a new memory.

The “SexyBack” singer enlisted the help of his friend, talk show host Jimmy Fallon, to announce the news in a video. Fallon asks repeatedly if Timberlake has the time.

“I do have time,” Timberlake answered over and over again.

Well, that was pretty much the height of dad jokes.

It’s been four years since Timberlake last released an album, but his 2016 hit song “Can’t Stop The Feeling” for the “Trolls” movie soundtrack is wildly popular. And when a frustrated fan asked the former N*SYNC star when he would release new songs, Timberlake vaguely replied new music was “on the way.”