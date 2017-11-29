People Are At Odds Over This Justin Trudeau 'My Canadian Boyfriend' Calendar

A new Justin Trudeau calendar has hit stores, and people are conflicted over it.

The “My Canadian Boyfriend” wall calendar for 2018, featuring 12 images of Canada’s prime minister, was spotted for sale at various outlets in the U.S. over the weekend.

The calendar is a “true celebration of the man, the myth, and the meme that is Justin Trudeau,” according to Universe Publishing, which lists it for sale on Amazon for $12.98.

The photos are accompanied by a “sweetly off-kilter but well-meaning commentary about his views from his sparkling blue eyes on everything from love, family and of course global affairs and economic growth,” it adds.

Oh gosh look what I found in Buffalo today! A @JustinTrudeau calendar #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/fxM9e6Jpo6 — Cam Galindo (@Cam_Galindo) November 24, 2017

Some people appeared to love the idea of having a dozen images of Trudeau to stare at over the course of 2018:

I would probably remember more important dates with one of those

*deletes outlook — Ben Rutgers (@BenRutgers) November 27, 2017

100% okay with the My Boyfriend @JustinTrudeau calendar. 😍 — Ahmed Hache (@QueenAhmedala) November 28, 2017

I found a justin Trudeau calendar and I want it — megan (@megsmith155) November 26, 2017

I NEED that @JustinTrudeau boyfriend calendar because ya know, he’s my boyfriend. — Linus van Pelt (@thaliaaarae) November 28, 2017

That's Hilarious! He's a superstar! Still looks like a young #Elvis to me! How many #Trump calendars will we see for Christmas! https://t.co/McIJ7ZSUP6 — Anna D'Ambrosio (@adambrosio5033) November 24, 2017

It will be hard to leave November's page🐕 — Charmian (@CharmiZen) November 28, 2017

Others, however, weren’t so keen:

Wait a minute, there's a Justin Trudeau boyfriend calendar. I don't know how I feel about this. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3Fcp3yd394 — J Swallow (@SwallowJennifer) November 29, 2017

I just threw up a little in my mouth. Please tell me this is a hoax. Even if you have to lie, tell me it isn’t so. — Jason Nerrick (@JasonNerrick) November 27, 2017

Some, meanwhile, were just grateful that U.S. President Donald Trump didn’t star in a similar calendar: