People Are At Odds Over This Justin Trudeau 'My Canadian Boyfriend' Calendar

A new Justin Trudeau calendar has hit stores, and people are conflicted over it.
The “My Canadian Boyfriend” wall calendar for 2018, featuring 12 images of Canada’s prime minister, was spotted for sale at various outlets in the U.S. over the weekend.
The calendar is a “true celebration of the man, the myth, and the meme that is Justin Trudeau,” according to Universe Publishing, which lists it for sale on Amazon for $12.98.
The photos are accompanied by a “sweetly off-kilter but well-meaning commentary about his views from his sparkling blue eyes on everything from love, family and of course global affairs and economic growth,” it adds.
Some people appeared to love the idea of having a dozen images of Trudeau to stare at over the course of 2018:
Others, however, weren’t so keen:
Some, meanwhile, were just grateful that U.S. President Donald Trump didn’t star in a similar calendar: