Officer Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Justine Damond: Reports

The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in July after she called 911 for help has been charged with murder by Hennepin County prosecutors, reported the Minneapolis Star Tribune and NBC News.

Mohamed Noor, the officer who shot Justine Damond, turned himself in on Tuesday after authorities issued an arrest warrant on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, the Star Tribune reported.

Noor was booked at Hennepin County Jail around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and his bail was set at $500,000, according to jail records the Star Tribune reviewed. Noor’s attorney did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

“No charges can bring our Justine back,” Damond’s family wrote in a statement. “However, justice demands accountability for those responsible for recklessly killing the fellow citizens they are sworn to protect, and today’s actions reflect that.”

The decision comes more than three months after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s initial deadline for announcing whether he would bring charges against Noor. Freeman is scheduled to hold a press conference about the charges on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Central time.

Eight months after Damond was shot on July 15, 2017, many questions remain about what prompted Noor, 32, to fire his weapon from the passenger seat of a police cruiser, across his partner and through the driver-side window, fatally striking Damond in the abdomen.

Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, were responding to Damond’s report of a possible nearby sexual assault. They were startled by a “loud slap” on their vehicle, Harrity told investigators. An attorney for Harrity said it’s possible the officers were concerned about being ambushed, though Damond’s neighbors have questioned this response, given the area’s low crime rate.

Noor, who was put on paid administrative leave following the shooting, did not provide a statement to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which conducted an investigation and gave its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in September.

Damond’s death sparked protests across Minneapolis. The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have a history of high-profile police brutality incidents, including the July 2016 shooting death of Philando Castile in the suburb of Falcon Heights. A week after Damond’s death, Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau was forced to resign.

Justice for Justine, a group of Damond’s neighbors and friends, applauded the charges in a statement emailed to HuffPost.

“We are relieved that her killer is being prosecuted and hope for a swift trial that is respectful to Justine and her loved ones,” the statement read. “Police need to be held accountable for their actions that harm individuals and damage communities, just as any one of us would be held accountable.”

Justine Damond's friends and neighbors release a statement on the murder charges brought against her killer, Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, eight months after her death.https://t.co/hMkkDfTVDC pic.twitter.com/PbpkCfbfaa — Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) March 20, 2018