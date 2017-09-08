Kaia Gerber, the 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, made her New York Fashion Week debut Thursday night.
The teen ― who is the spitting image of her famous mother ― walked for Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show. Numerous celebrities attended the show, including Lupita Nyong’o, Brooke Shields, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Her model brother, Presley Gerber, recorded his sister’s first walk in an Instagram story and seemed very excited for her:
“CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel… I love you endlessly Raf!” Kaia wrote on Instagram after the show.
She also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her NYFW journey, including one with her “big sis” Karlie Kloss:
People magazine predicts Gerber will walk in Marc Jacobs’ NYFW show as well this week, as she’s already the face of his beauty brand.
Her runway reign is just beginning.