Kamala Harris To Decide On 2020 White House Run 'Over The Holiday'

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said Saturday she’ll decide whether to launch a 2020 presidential bid as 2019 prepares to dawn.

“It will ultimately be a family decision,” Harris told MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski at the “Know Your Value” conference in San Francisco. “And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family.”

Harris, 54, is biracial and made history in 2016 as the first Indian-American to serve in the Senate, as well as just its second black woman.

In her Saturday comments, she acknowledged the challenges that a campaign against President Donald Trump will entail. Trump has made deriding his opponents in starkly personal terms a hallmark of his brand of politicking

“Let’s be honest. It’s going to be ugly,” Harris said.

Harris, who was California’s attorney general before winning her Senate seat in 2016, is one of the most highly anticipated 2020 contenders. As she mulls whether to make it official, there have been unmistakable signs that she plans on entering the race.

As this year’s midterm elections approached, Harris campaigned for Democratic candidates in the key early primary states of Iowa and South Carolina. She also stumped for two other nationally prominent black politicians in gubernatorial races ― Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Andrew Gillum in Florida.

In another tell, the senator sent $25,000 to the Democratic parties in all four early nominating states: Iowa, South Carolina, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

The clearest sign of her White House ambitions may be that she just happens to have a book scheduled for release in January ― about a year before, if tradition holds, the Iowa caucuses kick off the voting in the Democratic presidential race. Titled “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” the memoir draws on her personal story fighting for social justice to offer a “master class in problem-solving, in crisis management, and leadership in challenging times,” according to its publisher.