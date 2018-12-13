Kamala Harris: Black Mothers 'Must Be Given Dignity' In Health Care

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) made an impassioned plea on Wednesday urging the country to focus on the high rate of maternal mortality in black women.

“Black women in America are three to four times more like to die than white women because they choose to become mothers and want to raise those children to be productive members of society,” Harris said at an event hosted by the progressive organization Center for American Progress on racial disparities in maternal and infant mortality.

“That is a truth, uncomfortable though it may make us,” Harris said. “It is a truth that must be spoken.”

Harris, who is the second black woman ever elected to the Senate, has made it her mission to fix this problem, starting with the racism found in America’s health care system.

“At its core, one of the biggest parts of the problem is that this is an issue that’s about race,” she said. “And this is an issue that’s also about implicit bias.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) introduced the Maternal CARE Act in August.

In August, Harris introduced a bill aimed at reducing racial biases in maternal health care. The bill, called the Maternal CARE Act, creates incentives for medical schools to educate students about racial bias in maternal health care so that it can be prevented in the future.

During her Wednesday address, Harris recalled seeing her mother, a scientist and breast cancer researcher, come home upset over the way women were treated by men in the health care system.

“As a child, I became aware of and learned that these [gender] disparities exist,” Harris said.