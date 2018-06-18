Kamala Harris Calls On DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen To Resign

Bob Strong / Reuters Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at a town hall meeting in Sacramento, California, on April 5. She said Monday that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should resign.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said Monday that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should resign in the wake of the Trump administration’s new zero-tolerance immigration policy that has resulted in thousands of children being detained and separated from their parents.

Nielsen’s “lack of transparency” at the department, combined with her “record of misleading statements including yesterday’s denial that the Administration even had a policy of separating children at the border,” should disqualify her from leading DHS, Harris said in a statement. She is the first lawmaker to call on Nielsen to step down.

Harris, a Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee member who has frequently criticized the Trump administration for its “inhumane” treatment of immigrants, slammed Nielsen for not being forthcoming with data about how many children are separated from their families at the border.

“The government should be in the business of keeping families together, not tearing them apart,” Harris said in her statement. “And the government should have a commitment to transparency and accountability. Under Secretary Nielsen’s tenure, the Department of Homeland Security has a track record of neither. As a result, she must resign.”

Nielsen over the weekend defended her agency’s role in what is happening along the U.S.-Mexico border by falsely claiming there wasn’t a new family separation policy.

Yet in remarks at the National Sheriffs’ Association on Monday, Nielsen said members of the Trump administration who separate families at the border would not apologize for “doing our job.” She further suggested that parents of children separated at the border are criminals.