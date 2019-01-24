POLITICS
Kamala Harris Suggests Trump Do 1 Thing With Trump Tower To Help Shutdown Workers

The Democratic presidential hopeful made the tongue-in-cheek suggestion to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.
By Lee Moran

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) offered a tongue-in-cheek suggestion for how President Donald Trump could help federal workers who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgages during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

“If the president feels this strongly about it, then open up the Trump Tower and let everybody live in there rent-free, and then maybe we can start having a discussion,” she told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night.

“I bet he’s got some rooms,” added Harris, who on Monday announced that she would be running for president in 2020.

