Will she or won’t she?

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) did nothing to dampen speculation over whether she’ll run for president in 2020 on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

“I might,” the laughing former attorney general of California teased host Stephen Colbert.

“That’s it. Alright, there you go,” host Stephen Colbert replied. “There’s your headline right there.”

Harris ― who was promoting her new book The Truths We Hold: An American Journey ― refused to be speculate on reports that she will announce her candidacy on Martin Luther King Day.

Check out the clip here: