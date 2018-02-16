Kamala Harris: We Can't Have Any Pride 'When Our Babies Are Being Slaughtered'

At least 17 people were killed and 15 injured when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire with an assault-style rifle at the South Florida high school on Wednesday afternoon. The attack is the 18th school shooting in 2018 alone.

“This cannot be a political issue,” she added. “We have to be practical. I support the Second Amendment but we have to have smart gun safety laws.”

“We cannot tolerate a society and live in a country with any level of pride when our babies are being slaughtered,” Harris said.

Several politicians have called for swift action in the wake of the school shooting. Former President Barack Obama tweeted on Thursday that he is “grieving with Parkland,” but “we are not powerless.”