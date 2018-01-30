Leaping Kangaroo Smashes Into Unsuspecting Cyclist In Australia

Even going for a leisurely bike ride in Australia isn’t without its share of animal-related dangers, as a group of cyclists discovered last weekend.

A group of six riders was cycling through the Boonah region in southeast Queensland, about an hour from Brisbane, on Friday when a kangaroo suddenly emerged from bushland lining the road and leaped into a female rider.

“After we crested a hill, about 30km (18 miles) into the ride, we slowed for others to catch up,” one of the cyclists told news.com.au. “Two of us also saw kangaroos on both sides of the road. The ones on the left hopped away, the one on the right waited to join its mob.”

Video captured by the handlebar-mounted camera of one of the riders showed the moment when the large kangaroo bounded out of the bush on the right side of the road, crossed over to the other side of the road and ― in the process ― collided with one of the cyclists.

The cyclist, named Rebecca, was injured in the collision, but the kangaroo hopped away, apparently unscathed.