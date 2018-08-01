New Ad For Democratic Candidate Tests A Populist Message In Suburban Kansas

Brent Welder Campaign via Facebook Brent Welder is one of the Democratic candidates vying for the chance to unseat Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.), considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans in Congress.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee is funding an advertisement in support of Brent Welder, a progressive lawyer seeking the Democratic nomination in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District.

The minute-long video, which consists almost entirely of a passionate segment from one of Welder’s speeches, banks on voters’ appetites for unabashed economic populism. Through its super PAC, the PCCC has purchased $30,000 worth of airtime to play the spot on the local morning news in the Kansas City media market, starting Thursday.

“The wealthiest of the wealthy take a tiny sliver of those enormous profits that they steal from us and use it to pay off politicians to keep it rigged in their favor,” Welder tells supporters at a July 20 rally featured in the video. “We gather here tonight to say, ‘Enough is enough!’”

Welder, a union-side labor attorney and former campaign official for both Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), is in a close contest for the Democratic nomination in a district that includes Kansas City and many of its most affluent suburbs. The primary is next Tuesday.

Although there are six Democratic candidates, poll watchers believe the primary is effectively a three-way race. Welder’s top competitors are Tom Niermann, a centrist, private-school history teacher, and Sharice Davids, an EMILY’S List-backed attorney. Davids is more liberal than Niermann, but unlike Welder, does not support Medicare for all and some other progressive priorities. She is running heavily on her personal story as a Native American lesbian and Army veteran.

The Democrats are vying for the chance to unseat Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.), who is considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans in Congress. Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump among the district’s voters by 1 percentage point; national Democrats put Trump’s approval rating there at about 35 percent.

The suburb-heavy district is not necessarily fertile ground for a Sanders-style, class war battle cry. Local Democratic officials, who are mostly backing Niermann, see moderation as the surest ticket to a general-election win.

But national progressives stumping for Welder can’t pass up the opportunity to show that left-wing populism is a political winner across the country ― even in a well-to-do swing seat in deep-red Kansas.

Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic nominee in New York’s 14th Congressional District, held a massive rally for Welder in Kansas City earlier this month.

PCCC’s ad attempts to give Welder still more populist momentum.

And while Welder, like Ocasio-Cortez, is an alumnus of Sanders’ 2016 presidential run, the PCCC most closely associates itself with that other progressive tribune: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).