Could the West Wing one day become a lot more literal?

There’s been plenty speculation that Kanye West wants to run for president, and now, an ominous tweet from the hip-hop star is adding some fuel to the fire.

“2024,” he tweeted Saturday. No explanation, no follow-up.

2024 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 8, 2018

The question is, would Kanye really do it? Friend and fellow musician John Legend says that the rapper has mentioned running for president “multiple times.”

“I think he’s serious,” Legend told The Sun.

The “All Mine” rapper has in the past expressed admiration for Donald Trump, and Legend believes it’s because he sees some of himself in the president. “[Seeing] Trump winning makes it feel like he could do it too,” the singer said.

You never truly know when it comes to Kanye. But people on Twitter were all over the place in their reactions ― some ready to lend a hand, some breathing into a bag hoping it isn’t true, and the rest just cracking jokes.

I will be your campaign manager 🇺🇸 — Scott Daniels (@ScottyDReports) September 8, 2018

I'll file the fec papers for the super pac — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 8, 2018

IM VOTING FOR YOU — Parrish Knox (Joel Embiid and Kanye West fanpage) (@PKnox_16) September 8, 2018

On behalf of almost EVERYONE, please don't... — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) September 8, 2018

Is that your iPhone password ? — Harriet Tubman stan (@hussi_tussi) September 8, 2018

IS THAT WHERE YOURE FROM — saint pawblo (@ima_fix_wolves) September 8, 2018