Kanye West Sets Twitter Alight With Cryptic '2024' Message

Did Kanye West just confirm his presidential run on Twitter?

The self-styled “greatest living rock star on the planet” set the social media platform abuzz Tuesday with the following message:

2024 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

On Monday, he also tweeted but then deleted a photo featuring this “Keep America Great” poster, with the hashtag #Kanye2024, according to NME, a British music journalism outlet.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Kanye West tweeted an image containing these posters on Monday -- then quickly deleted it, according to a British music magazine.

Of course, West announcing a presidential run is nothing new. In 2015, he used his MTV Video Music Awards speech to tout a 2020 shot at the White House.

He later revised that time frame following Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory and the pair’s subsequent meeting in Trump Tower during which West talked with the president-elect about schools and violence in Chicago.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change,” West tweeted at the time.

It’s unclear with which political party, if any, West would seek candidacy. But in 2016, he said he’d have voted for Trump had he cast a ballot. And over the weekend, West expressed his admiration for conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Unsurprisingly, West’s latest tweet has prompted plenty of responses online:

Is this the official announcement for running? https://t.co/6vRlkMrRmP — DALt (@DaltFlowers) April 25, 2018

this better be the last 4 digits of Kanye’s SSN https://t.co/nzDbMrFhe4 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 25, 2018

let’s be practical here https://t.co/7cksH3Vevj — crowned and renowned (@saucsiee) April 25, 2018