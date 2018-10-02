Kanye West has said that he reached out to Colin Kaepernick to arrange a special meeting between the former NFL player and President Donald Trump.

The rapper, who ended his “Saturday Night Live” performance last weekend with a pro-Donald Trump rant, shared his plans in an interview with TMZ on Monday.

“I’ve been calling Colin this morning, reaching him so that I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that ‘sons of bitches’ statement and we can be on the same page,” West said.

Kaepernick sparked a wave of protests by NFL players in 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Trump has been heavily critical of the protests, encouraging fans to boycott the football league and calling for NFL owners to “get that son of a bitch off the field right now.”

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017

What was Nike thinking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2018